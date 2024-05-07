Powerball winning numbers for May 6 drawing: Jackpot rises to $214 million

We got through the weekend with no big winners in Powerball so the jackpot keeps growing.

After no one claimed Saturday's Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $214 million with a cash value of $99.7 million.

The winning numbers are scheduled to be drawn just after 11 p.m. ET Monday and we will have the results below.

Powerball winning numbers for 5/6/2024

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

The winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball drawing will be displayed below as soon as they're available.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Did anyone win Powerball?

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase lottery tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers for 5/6/24: Jackpot rises to $214 million