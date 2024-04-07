Is Powerball 'rigged'? Lottery players react to April 6 drawing delay on X. 'The fix is in'
The Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 6, has been delayed for technical issues, according to a press release.
No time has been determined for the Powerball drawing to take place as of 2:16 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024.
Several Powerball players are unhappy about the delay and some are even crying foul over the postponed results for the $1.30 billion lottery jackpot.
Here's how people are reacting to the delayd Powerball results:
Today’s Powerball drawing is brought to you by the same people who run the elections. #Powerball
— Stuart Weissman (@MS_Haitian) April 7, 2024
Tell me the Powerball is rigged without telling me the Powerball is rigged: pic.twitter.com/7FFBPlbqqB
— Maverick (@MaverickLIVE_) April 7, 2024
What's going on with PowerBall? Nothing suspicious at all. This happened like 18 months ago with a big winner too. pic.twitter.com/Uja5wNABbe
— Steve Blu (@texan_steve) April 7, 2024
If someone wins it in Cali again.. its rigged #powerball
— Kingdini (@kingdini10) April 7, 2024
The fix is in
How to cheat at Powerball #NYLOTTO#POWERBALL pic.twitter.com/Bytkb354aU
— steve (@ferris316) April 7, 2024
Didn’t this happen this last time it was over a billion? 🤔 #Powerball pic.twitter.com/uvT5cmyYaO
— Becky Kopprasch (@MissBeckala) April 7, 2024
Powerball in California will have a winner when fixing is done pic.twitter.com/xGCVQN6kX9
— Mwendia munjiru🌻 (@AntonyMatheri) April 7, 2024
#powerball is scam please stop putting your faith in that rigged machine. Ask yourself why they won’t pull the numbers live
— King (@humbleblacc) April 7, 2024
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Powerball April 6 reaction: Delay upsets players, suggest lottery rigged