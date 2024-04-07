Is Powerball 'rigged'? Lottery players react to April 6 drawing delay on X. 'The fix is in'

The Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 6, has been delayed for technical issues, according to a press release.

No time has been determined for the Powerball drawing to take place as of 2:16 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Several Powerball players are unhappy about the delay and some are even crying foul over the postponed results for the $1.30 billion lottery jackpot.

Winning Powerball numbers April 6 Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

Here's how people are reacting to the delayd Powerball results:

Today’s Powerball drawing is brought to you by the same people who run the elections. #Powerball — Stuart Weissman (@MS_Haitian) April 7, 2024

Tell me the Powerball is rigged without telling me the Powerball is rigged: pic.twitter.com/7FFBPlbqqB — Maverick (@MaverickLIVE_) April 7, 2024

What's going on with PowerBall? Nothing suspicious at all. This happened like 18 months ago with a big winner too. pic.twitter.com/Uja5wNABbe — Steve Blu (@texan_steve) April 7, 2024

If someone wins it in Cali again.. its rigged #powerball — Kingdini (@kingdini10) April 7, 2024

Didn’t this happen this last time it was over a billion? 🤔 #Powerball pic.twitter.com/uvT5cmyYaO — Becky Kopprasch (@MissBeckala) April 7, 2024

Powerball in California will have a winner when fixing is done pic.twitter.com/xGCVQN6kX9 — Mwendia munjiru🌻 (@AntonyMatheri) April 7, 2024

#powerball is scam please stop putting your faith in that rigged machine. Ask yourself why they won’t pull the numbers live — King (@humbleblacc) April 7, 2024

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Powerball April 6 reaction: Delay upsets players, suggest lottery rigged