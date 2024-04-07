Is Powerball 'rigged'? Lottery players react to April 6 drawing delay on X. 'The fix is in'

Chris Sims, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

The Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 6, has been delayed for technical issues, according to a press release.

No time has been determined for the Powerball drawing to take place as of 2:16 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Several Powerball players are unhappy about the delay and some are even crying foul over the postponed results for the $1.30 billion lottery jackpot.

Winning Powerball numbers April 6 Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

Here's how people are reacting to the delayd Powerball results:

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Powerball April 6 reaction: Delay upsets players, suggest lottery rigged