Winning Powerball numbers for April 6th, 2024. Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

The Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, April 6 worth $1.30 billion, with a cash value of $608.9 million was delayed due to a technical issue, according to the website

The jackpot is currently the game's No. 4 drawing of all-time and No. 8 largest lottery prize in U.S. history after no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday night.

Winning Powerball numbers 4/6/24

Saturday night's drawing has been delayed due to a technical issue and will be drawn as soon as possible. The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and the Powerball is 9. The Power Play was 3X.

Powerball players react to April 6 drawing delay on X / Twitter

Several people were unhappy about the Powerbal drawing being delayed Saturday night and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration and suest the possibility that the games is rigged. Visit indystar.com to see what people were saying.

Tonight's April 6 Powerball drawing numbers update

At 1:05 a.m. Sunday April 7, the Powerball drawing scheduled for Saturday, April 6 remained delayed, according to the website.

"We continue to have one lottery that is in the process of completing the required pre-draw procedures," the press release said. "Please note that these required pre-draw procedures are completed by every participating lottery prior to every Powerball drawing, and the time it takes to compete this process varies by drawing.

"While a delay to tonight’s Powerball drawing is unfortunate, it means participating lotteries are following the game rules enacted to protect the integrity of the game. Every single ticket bought for Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be accounted for before the winning numbers are drawn.

"Please keep your tickets. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible."

Why is the Powerball drawing delayed 4/6/24?

"Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game," according to powerball.com.

Why are Powerball results still pending?

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

When will Powerball numbers be drawn?

Powerball officals said the April 6 lottery drawing will be held as soon as possible, according to a release.

"When the required pre-draw procedures are complete, the Powerball drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors."

People should hold on to their tickets.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing last night, April 6, 2024?

No. The results are still pending.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball

Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions continued to rise after nobody matched all six numbers from Friday night's drawing. The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $97 million, with a cash option of $45.0 million.

Powerball 2024 drawing jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.30 billion — April 6, 2024; TBD. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.30 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; TBD $1.13 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

