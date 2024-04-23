Powerball player wins big in Georgia. Where was the lucky ticket sold?

Another winning Powerball ticket was sold in Georgia, marking the third win for the Peach State in just days.

Someone in Johns Creek matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Powerball drawing Monday, April 22, according to the Georgia Lottery. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Nesbit Ferry Food Mart, officials said.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn April 22 were 12, 16, 33, 39, 52 and red Powerball 1, according to the game’s website. The Power Play option was 2x.

It’s the latest in a string of lottery wins in the Peach State. Two players each won $50,000 in April 20’s Powerball drawing, the Georgia Lottery confirmed to McClatchy News.

Someone in New York narrowly missed the estimated $116 million jackpot but still netted a $1 million prize in the drawing April 22, results show.

The next Powerball drawing is April 24 with an estimated $129 million jackpot.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Powerball player misses $103 million jackpot — but still wins big in California

Lottery player wins life-changing prize — then proposes to girlfriend. ‘A blessing’

Woman plays Powerball for first time — then falls out of her chair when she sees win