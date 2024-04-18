Powerball player just misses $81 million jackpot — but still wins big in Arizona

A Powerball ticket sold in Arizona won $1 million, just missing out on the $81 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Wednesday, April 17, but not the Powerball, the Arizona Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $98 million, with a cash value of approximately $46 million, for the next drawing Saturday, April 20, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 24, 29, 44, 47 and 54, with a Powerball of 2.

More than 9,000 other tickets sold in Arizona also won prizes ranging from $4 to $100 in the draw, the lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

