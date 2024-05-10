Powerball player hoped for $865 million jackpot. Now he’s ‘counting all the zeros’

A Virginia Powerball player eyed the growing jackpot before trying his luck in the national lottery game — and the wait paid off.

“I almost didn’t believe it!” Logan Kreider told Virginia Lottery officials of his $100,000 win. “I was counting all the zeros!”

The Harrisonburg man matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the March 27 drawing after buying a ticket online, officials said in a news release.

He normally would’ve won $50,000 but spent an extra $1 on the Power Play option, doubling his winnings.

At the time, the Powerball jackpot ballooned to an estimated $865 million. Kreider told officials he doesn’t typically play the lottery until the grand prize is, well, grand.

The winning numbers in the March 27 drawing were 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and red Powerball 8, results show. The Power Play option was 2X.

There were $1 million winners in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, although no one snagged the Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery game’s website.

Kreider didn’t say how he plans to spend his winnings.

Harrisonburg is about a 130-mile drive northwest from Richmond.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

