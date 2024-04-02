Powerball: $1M winning ticket sold in Central Florida, jackpot rises to $1.09B

The Powerball jackpot is expected to rise to an estimated $1.09 billion!

That’s because no one won the biggest prize in Monday night’s drawing.

Across the U.S., however, there were six second-tier winners who can each claim $1 million.

Those tickets were sold in Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Virginia and — you guessed it — Florida.

And if you tried your luck here in Central Florida, you’ll want to check those tickets.

Florida Lottery officials announced that an Orlando business sold a ticket that matched five numbers, but missed the Powerball.

Sedano’s Supermarket at 12981 South Orange Blossom Trail sold that winning Powerball ticket.

The numbers drawn on Monday were: 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

If you are not a lucky ticket holder, you’ll have another chance to play Powerball on Wednesday night.

Be sure to watch WFTV Tonight starting at 11 p.m. to see the winning numbers for the $1.09 billion jackpot.

