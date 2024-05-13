Power outages in the News 5 coverage area (South Alabama, Northwest Florida, and Southeast Mississippi)

UPDATE (10:55 a.m.): Some local schools are without power. In Baldwin County, Baldwin County High School, Bay Minette Middle School, Bay Minette Elementary School and Delta Elementary are without power. Lott Middle School in Mobile is letting out early due to a power outage and being without water.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast.

WEATHER ALERT: Severe thunderstorms ongoing

News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following:

Alabama Power

Riviera Utilities

Baldwin EMC

Florida Light and Power

Mississippi Power

Singing River Electric

Alabama Power (10:21 a.m.)

Number of outages in Mobile County: 145

Number of outages in Baldwin County: 8

Number of outages in Escambia County: 18

Number of outages in Monroe County: 5

Number of outages in Washington County:

Number of outages in Clarke County: 2

Riviera Utilities (10:21 a.m.)

Number of power outages: 3

Number of customers affected: 45

Baldwin EMC (10:21 a.m.)

Number of power outages: 37

Number of customers affected: 4,803

Florida Power & Light

Total number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

Number of outages in Escambia County:

Number of outages in Santa Rosa County:

Number of outages in Okaloosa County:

Mississippi Power (10:21 a.m.)

Total number of power outages: 64

Number of customers affected: 1,761

Number of outages in George County: 1

Number of outages in Greene County:

Singing River Electric (10:21 a.m.)

Number of power outages: 85

Number of customers affected: 1,998

WKRG News 5 will continue to update the story throughout the severe weather event.

