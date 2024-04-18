Power being restored to thousands after strong storms roll through Pittsburgh area

Power company crews have been busy restoring power overnight and have made a lot of progress after strong storms rolled through the area.

At the height of the storm, Duquesne Light reported more than 18,000 outages. That number is down to about 3,300.

West Penn Power reported about 20,000 outages late Wednesday but now says about 4,500 customers are still without power.

Several schools altered plans for the day due to closed roads and power outages.

Strong winds brought down power lines all over the region, including on West North Avenue in Manchester, where a massive tree also fell onto at least three cars.

The road is still blocked off this morning.

In the Saxonburg area, several roads are closed due to downed trees and wires. They include sections of Dinnerbell Road, Golden City Road, Glade Mill Road, Route 356 and Hannahstown Road, Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Roof of Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Kennywood Park catches fire LATEST: Thousands without power after severe storms move through western Pennsylvania No fish tale: Customs officers find meth in ice chest filled with seafood VIDEO: Wet weather dampening start to youth soccer seasons DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts