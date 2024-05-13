Post-apocalyptical-looking, eco-friendly house lists in NM. See the desert dream

A stranger than fiction house has landed on the real estate market in the dry desert landscape of the Land of Enchantment. What’s known as an earthship has been listed on three acres of Tres Piedras, New Mexico.

Though be warned: the cost of going green in the desert sun will cost you. $900,000 to be exact.

“The Atlantis Earthship is ready to provide autonomous living for all peoples. The latest Unity model from the world famous Michael Reynolds is a living breathing sculpture,” the listing on Realtor.com notes.

Reynolds is the father of the earthship concept and came up with the idea after graduating from architecture school in the late 1960s, Earthship.com said.

So what exactly is an earthship? As mentioned before, it’s a green, eco-friendly home that’s built out of recycled materials such as cans and old tires, and it uses “natural resources to meet all utility needs,” Parade reports.

Each earthship carries its own interesting personality that makes it more and more individual the older the concept gets.

“Inspired by television news stories about the problem of trash and the lack of affordable housing, Michael created the ‘can brick’ out of discarded steel and tin cans. Ten empty cans, four flat and six unflattened, were wired together to make a building block,” Earthship.com reported.

This particular two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has a load of charisma and interesting charm.

The 2,000-square-foot house also has one feature that’s a decent draw: Views. Desert views from all angles.

Usually, an earthship costs around $220-$275 per square foot, which would bring the total of a 2,000-square-foot residence to around $550,000, Parade noted. It’s not too clear why this specific earthship is more expensive than usual.

Tres Piedras is about a 80-mile drive north from Santa Fe.

