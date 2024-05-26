Possible Tornado Swirls in Central Texas as Severe Weather Continues

A suspected tornado swirled in central Texas on Saturday as severe weather continued in the region on Sunday, May 26.

This footage was filmed by Meri Combs, who said they captured it near Lawn, a town in Taylor County, on Saturday afternoon. Combs told Storyful that the possible tornado “became rain wrapped” as strong wind and rain came down near the town.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the region through Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere in Texas, two people were killed after tornado-warned storms hit the Denton area on Saturday. Credit: Meri Combs via Storyful