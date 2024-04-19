Driver fired in self-defense during deadly road rage shooting in Deltona, deputies say

Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a fatal shooting in Deltona on Thursday night.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded near the intersection of Fisher Drive and Providence Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

When deputies arrived, they located one person who was deceased at the scene.

Read: 3rd arrest made in Orlando shooting that left 1 dead, 6 injured

Investigators said a road rage incident sparked the shooting.

The person who was shot and killed was identified as 37-year-old Kenyon Ashley of Deltona.

Read: Seminole County judge grants bond for Orange County deputy

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Florida drops over 22K kids from health coverage, against new federal protections

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.