Portland man sentenced for role in crash that killed teenager

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man who was intoxicated when his vehicle crashed, fatally injuring his passenger, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Michael Leslie Brown, 29, pleaded guilty in March to causing death while driving while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

In recent days, Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison imposed an 11-year sentence — eight years of incarceration followed by three years on probation.

The eight-year executed sentence was the longest allowed under the terms of a plea agreement.

Brown last June 6 was driving on Jay County Road 700 South near State Line Road when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

His passenger, 18-year-old Devon Ross Drumm of rural Bryant, was fatally injured.

According to an affidavit, Brown fled from the scene on foot. He later told a Jay County sheriff's deputy he "panicked" when he ran from the crash scene.

Brown's blood-alcohol content was measured after the crash at 0.088%. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

The plea bargain resulted in dismissal of two other charges against Brown, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

The Portland man also received credit for 325 days already spent in jail.

In other court news:

Guilty plea: A Dunkirk man pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug,

Cody Alan Brenner, 33, entered his guilty plea after the dealing charge against him was reduced from a Level 4 felony, carrying up to 12 years in prison, to a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

Two other pending charges — possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia — were dismissed.

The Dunkirk resident will be sentenced by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison on April 19.

Brenner in 2022 was convicted of possession of meth in Jay Superior Court.

