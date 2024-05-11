Portion of I-290 westbound shut down due to ‘serious’ crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All lanes of a portion of I-290 West in Amherst are closed due to a “serious motor vehicle accident,” according to Amherst police.
Police said they are on the scene of the crash, which has shut down I-290 westbound between Exit 5 (Millersport Highway) and Exit 4 (I-990). NITTEC reported the stretch of I-290 was shut down around 11:20 a.m.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
