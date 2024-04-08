Port Washington-Saukville considering two finalists for superintendent position

The Port Washington-Saukville School District has announced two finalists for its superintendent position, as well as plans for them to participate in a community forum and final interviews.

The district announced on its website that Michael Juech, the assistant superintendent of operations for the Howard-Suamico School District, and Michael McMahon, director of teaching and learning for the Grafton School District, are the final candidates for the position.

Juech and McMahon are expected to visit the district during the day April 9. Later that same evening, both finalists are expected to participate in a community forum to be held at Port Washington High School's new gymnasium from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

On April 10, the Port Washington-Saukville School Board is expected to interview both finalists in a public meeting, starting with Juech from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and with McMahon from 7 to 7:45 p.m. The board is expected to approve the hiring of and announce the next superintendent in mid-April, with the new superintendent's contract expected to formally begin July 1.

The board is seeking a replacement for former superintendent David Watkins, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Mel Nettesheim has been serving as the district's interim superintendent until the board hires its next permanent superintendent, according to a district news release from last December.

Here's what to know about the candidates.

Michael Juech

Before his current role, Juech served as the district administrator of the Bristol School District, director of teaching and learning for Wilmot Union High School, a building level administrator in Campbell and Tomahawk, a fourth-grade teacher in the Trevor-Wilmot School District, and a teacher at John Long Middle School in the Grafton School District.

Juech holds a doctorate from Edgewood College in Madison and a master's from Concordia University-Wisconsin, according to a description of Juech's background on the Port Washington-Saukville School District's website.

Michael McMahon

Besides his current role, McMahon's previous experience includes being a principal in Wausau for two years, and working as a fourth grade teacher in the Chippewa Falls and Poynette school districts from 2006 to 2013.

McMahon has a doctorate in educational leadership from Edgewood College; an administrative degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior; and a master's in educational professional development and bachelor's in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, according to the Port Washington-Saukville School District's website.

