Porsche Is Possibly Working on a Non-Limited 911R

From Road & Track

Following the launch of the new Cayenne at Stuttgart, Autocar reports that according to their chat with Porsche R&D boss Michael Steiner, the firm sees “potential for more purist versions of sports cars with no limitation". After the all-around success of the 911 R, this is hardly shocking news.

Steiner went further, saying that he believes it is important for Porsche to have 911s that are “fun on the road, not just on the track”. About the 911 R, he added: “What we learned is that there are more and more customers who enjoy pure, fun-to-drive sports cars. Porsche always has some limited as well as unlimited sports cars. For pure sports cars, there’s no need for limitation.”

As we explained earlier, spending huge bucks on a 911 R might have been a rushed move, since the new GT3 got both the same manual gearbox and a new 4.0 with a bunch of motorsport upgrades, which just makes it a faster car with a better engine for a lot less money. What's more, Porsche seems to be working on a wingless "Touring Package" for the GT3 with those in mind who prefer to spend more time with on the road. Granted, they'll still have to wait for those.

With the Frankfurt show being just around the corner, we might be able to learn more soon. Yet since such a simplified 911 is sure to be at least two years away from now, it is likely that this regular production model will act as Porsche's farewell to the 991.2 generation. Which is an idea we can all get behind.

