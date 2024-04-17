Popular South Fayette restaurant & bar closed indefinitely after last week’s flooding

A popular South Fayette bar and restaurant is closed indefinitely after last week’s storms destroyed equipment.

Alexa Kushner was bartending last Thursday at McClelland’s Public House when heavy rain flooded the creek behind the Millers Run Road Bar and Restaurant.

“Packed full. I had the entire bar full. Tables all over and we were just kind of watching the creek rise out the back door and people were saying wow it’s really raining hard,” Kushner said. “It was like in a flash the firefighter came in and said you need to be out immediately.”

That firefighter ordered an evacuation saying it wasn’t safe to stay as the water quickly made its way into the building. Kushner says it was a mad dash to get some 60-plus customers out of the building. Fortunately, everyone got out safely - but the damage found the next day was a major blow.

Kushner added, “There was mud I mean probably a couple inches thick. They said the water they think got up to a foot and a half, two feet.”

Water filled the basement destroying everything there as well as in the kitchen and dining areas.

“We lost a lot of our inventory and our equipment and without our equipment, we can’t do anything. It’s a safety thing. We need our coolers, our freezers our kitchen equipment,” Kushner said. “It’s gonna be pretty extensive so that’s our biggest hurdle right now as a small business is we don’t just have the funds to throw out that way.”

Kushner says she’s started a GoFundMe in an effort to repurchase some of the high-ticket items. She says she’s been touched by the community response with many asking how they can help get the doors back open.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

