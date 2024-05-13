This popular Sacramento nightclub is closing its doors — but not for good. What to know

After more than two decades, The Park Ultra Lounge in Sacramento is closing its doors — but not for good.

On Sunday, the popular nightclub announced on social media that it will close on June 1 for remodeling.

The Park will undergo a “concept transformation” at 1116 15th St. in downtown Sacramento, the nightclub said in a statement on its website and social media. “Plans are scheduled to be unveiled at the end of 2024, with remodeling to occur in 2025.”

The Park previously closed temporarily in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are grateful for our guests, staff and partners who all contributed to the success of The Park,” owner Mason Wong said in the statement. “When we opened our doors in 2005, we sought to bring exciting new concepts and entertainment options to downtown Sacramento’s nightlife.

“We are committed to creating innovative environments and entertainment experiences to better serve the needs and desires of our guests in the future.”

Responding to comments of the social media post, The Park’s operators said that the nightclub remains under the same ownership.

The nightclub is “taking the rest of 2024 to work on what’s next,” the operators said.

Will Sacramento nightclub hold events it closes?

The Park told fans to “stay tuned for closing party announcements.”

“Come say goodbye and dance with us one more time,” the nightclub said.

