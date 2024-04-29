Popular metro Atlanta Waffle House abruptly shuts its doors for good Monday

A popular metro Atlanta Waffle House abruptly shut its doors down for good on Monday, according to Decaturish.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Waffle House below Eddie’s Attic on Decatur Square closed Monday at 2 p.m. A sign on the door confirms the closure and suggests other nearby Waffle House stores.

TRENDING STORIES:

Staffers told the publication that they were told on Thursday and Friday that Sunday would be the last day the store was open.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The restaurant opened at the location in 2016 and was popular for patrons of Eddie’s Attic upstairs, people serving jury duty at the nearby courthouse and students from Decatur High School.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Waffle House for more information but has not heard back.