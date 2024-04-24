Poloncarz to deliver 2024 State of the County Address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will deliver his 2024 State of the County Address Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

This year’s address will take place at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

Poloncarz has served as County Executive since 2012, the eighth in Erie County’s history. He was re-elected to a fourth term this past November.

He’s expected to speak on an initiative to create an Erie County Public Defender’s Office, as well as the impact of the blizzards Western New York has experienced over the last couple of years.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.