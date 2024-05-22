Polls closed in Canyon County’s primary elections. Will commissioners keep their seats?

This story will be updated after polls close at 8 p.m. and as election results come in.

Polls will soon close for Idaho primary elections that will determine most of the newly elected officials in Canyon County.

Most Republicans in the county will run unopposed in the November general election; only one Democratic candidate is running in a Canyon County race.

On the ballot are races for Canyon County commissioner for Districts 1 and 3 and prosecuting attorney. In both commission races, ncumbents are seeking another term, while two candidates who would be new to the role are vying to be the county’s top prosecutor.

Candidates challenging the Canyon County commission incumbents have been critical of the county’s budget increases under the current leadership. The three commissioners also came under fire recently after a prosecuting attorney said they were investigated earlier this year for an open meeting law violation and were accused of deliberating on a candidate for county clerk outside of a regularly scheduled public meeting.

Leslie Van Beek, District 1 commissioner, is seeking her third term. Seeking to oust Van Beek are two challengers: Pam Blacker-Wagoner, a substitute teacher who has called out the sitting commissioners for giving themselves raises at the taxpayers’ expense, and Theresa Denham, a Middleton business consultant and real estate agent.

Van Beek’s campaign came under scrutiny when the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office announced she was under investigation for using the county’s print shop for campaign materials.

District 3 incumbent seeks second term

In District 3, Zach Brooks, who was elected in 2022 after first beating incumbent Pam White in the primary election, is seeking his second term. He said in his Idaho Statesman Voter Guide answers that he wanted to continue the “good work and success” that the current board has started.

Brooks faces Richard Williams, a business owner in Nampa. Williams owns a pizza and sandwich shop and said he’s concerned with county spending and property tax hikes.

The District 3 GOP primary winner will face Democrat Kyle Thompson in the general election. Thompson is running unopposed in the primary. The District 3 commissioner will serve a four-year term.

The commissioners make $112,360.

Prosecuting attorney race draws statewide attention

The race for Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney has drawn statewide attention, endorsements and dollars. It has become more high-profile than the two candidates were predicting, they recently told the Statesman.

Running to replace Prosecutor Bryan Taylor, who decided not to run for re-election, are former Adams County Prosecutor Chris Boyd and former Idaho state Rep. Greg Chaney. Boyd, a far-right Republican, was endorsed by Attorney General Raúl Labrador, while Chaney, who has long been critical of extremism in the Idaho Republican Party, was endorsed by former Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Boyd is running on a pro-law enforcement platform and has been critical of Chaney’s “lack of experience prosecuting” crimes. Chaney, who is a private defense attorney, said his experience managing the lawyers in his office has prepared him to lead the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecuting Attorney will serve a four-year term, and Taylor currently makes $164,000 a year.

Nampa voters decide on transportation bond

Nampa voters will decide on a $38 million bond that would fund a long list of traffic and roadway improvement projects within city limits. Idaho requires two-thirds of voters to approve bond measures

The new bond is not expected to raise property taxes for Nampa residents but to keep taxes similar to the current rate citizens pay for the expiring bond, according to the city. The estimated cost per $100,000 of the taxable value of a residential home is $18. For a home with the average taxable value, it would equate to $40 to $50 per year, or about $3 to $4 per month.

The bond would slightly lower the cost of the existing bond it would replace that is set to expire in August. The cost of the expiring bond is $19 per $100,000 of taxable value, according to the city.

