Polls open for Super Tuesday Texas primary election in El Paso: live updates

Voters in El Paso and across Texas, along with those in 14 other states nationwide, will participate in their party's primaries on Super Tuesday, March 5.

The El Paso Times is here to provide all you need to know about the primary election when you can cast your ballot today.

El Paso has typically leaned towards the Democratic party, and the primary ballot reflects this trend. While Republicans compete in only seven races, Democrats will contend for over 30 seats in the March primary.

Those who survive the primaries will face off in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Where do I vote? El Paso County polls now open

Voting for El Paso County starts at 7 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Registered voters can choose any voting location to cast their ballot.

- Aaron Bedoya

