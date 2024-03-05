Where can I vote on Super Tuesday? Here are El Paso County voting locations

Adam Powell, El Paso Times
·6 min read

Voting for El Paso County starts at 7 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Registered voters can choose any voting location to cast their ballot.

Voting sites, dates, and times are subject to change at any time, according to the El Paso County elections department website.

More: Who's on the ballot? Meet the candidates running in El Paso Super Tuesday Texas election

Following are El Paso voting locations for the Super Tuesday primary.

  • Anthony City Hall: 401 Wildcat Drive, 79821

  • El Paso County Northwest Annex: 435 E. Vinton Road, 79821

  • Canutillo Middle School, 7311 Bosque Road, 79835

  • Canutillo Elementary School, 651 Canutillo Ave., 79835

  • Clint ISD Early College Academy: 13100 Alameda Ave., 79836

  • Rio Valle Woman's Club: 521 Mike Maros St., 79838

  • Fabens Community Center (replaced Rogelio Sanchez Center): 201 NE Camp St., 79838

  • City of San Elizario Municipal Court (replaced San Elizario Fire Rescue): 12004 Socorro Road, Suite B, 79849

  • W.E. Neill Community Center: 19210 Cobb Ave., 79853

  • Enrique Moreno County Courthouse: 500 E. San Antonio Ave., 79901

  • South El Paso Senior Citizens Center: 600 S. Ochoa St., 79901

  • El Paso Community College - Rio Grande Campus: 906 El Paso St., 79902

  • Fire Station #3: 721 E. Rio Grande Ave., 79902

  • Lamar Elementary School: 1440 Cliff Drive, 79902

  • Mesita Elementary School: 3307 N. Stanton St., 79902

  • El Paso Tennis Club: 2510 N. St. Vrain St., 79902

  • UTEP - Union Building East: 351 W. University Ave., 79968

  • Fire Station #7: 3200 Pershing Drive, 79903

  • Cross of Grace Church: 4700 Leeds Ave., 79903

  • Sunrise Mountain Elementary School (replaced Magoffin Middle School): 7710 Pandora St., 79904

  • Nations Tobin Sports Center: 8831 Railroad Drive, 79904

  • Logan Elementary School: 3200 Ellerthorpe Ave., 79904

  • Park Elementary School: 3601 Edgar Park Ave., 79904

  • H.R. Moye Elementary School (replaced Whitaker Elementary School): 4825 Alps Drive, 79904

  • Bowie High School: 801 S. San Marcial St., 79905

  • El Paso County Coliseum: 4100 E. Paisano Drive, 79905

  • San Juan Senior Center (replaced Hawkins Elementary School): 5701 Tamburo Court, 79905

  • Dr. Josefina Vilamil Tinajero Pk-8 School (replaced Clardy Elementary School): 301 Lisbon St., 79905

  • Family Youth Services Center (replaced El Paso County Ascarate Annex): 6314 Delta Drive, 79905

  • Loma Terrace Elementary School: 8200 Ryland Drive, 79907

  • YWCA - Lower Valley: 115 Davis Drive, 79907

  • Ysleta Community Learning Center: 121 Padres Drive, 79907

  • Lancaster Elementary School: 9230 Elgin Drive, 79907

  • Alicia R. Chacon International School: 920 Burgundy Drive, 79907

  • Congressman Silvestre and Carolina Reyes School: 7440 Northern Pass Drive, 79911

  • The Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall): 750 Sunland Park Drive, 79912

  • Brown Middle School: 7820 Helen of Troy Drive, 79912

  • Medano Heights: 7801 Medano Drive, 79912

  • Tippin Elementary School: 6541 Bear Ridge Drive, 79912

  • Fire Station #27: 6767 Ojo De Agua Drive, 79912

  • Rosa Guerrero Elementary School: 7530 Lakehurst Road, 79912

  • YWCA - West: 313 Bartlett Drive, 79912

  • Carlos Rivera Elementary School: 6445 Escondido Drive, 79912

  • Western Hills U.M.C. - Stewart Family Life Center A: 524 Thunderbird Drive, 79912

  • Dr. Green Elementary School: 5430 Buckley Drive, 79912

  • Putnam Elementary School: 6508 Fiesta Drive, 79912

  • Polk Elementary School: 940 Belvidere St., 79912

  • El Paso Community College - Valle Verde: 919 Hunter Drive, 79915

  • Riverside High School: 301 Midway Drive, 79915

  • Rio Bravo Middle School (replaced Ysleta Pre-K Center): 525 Greggerson Drive, 79915

  • Bel Air High School (replace Bel Air Middle School): 731 N. Yarbrough Drive, 79915

  • Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center: 563 N. Carolina Drive, 79915

  • Transition to Life Career Center: 7988 Alameda Ave., 79915

  • Westside Community Church (replaced Fire Station #15): 201 E. Sunset Road, 79922

  • Zach White Elementary School: 4256 Roxbury Drive, 79922

  • Desertaire Elementary School: 6301 Tiger Eye Drive, 79924

  • Bowling Family YWCA: 5509 Will Ruth Ave., 79924

  • Dr. Joseph E. Torres Elementary School (replaced Bradley Elementary School): 10700 Rushing Road, 79924

  • H.E. Charles Middle School: 4909 Trojan Drive, 79924

  • Arlington Park Shelter: 10350 Pasadena Circle., 79924

  • Newman Elementary School: 10275 Alcan St., 79924

  • Parkland High School: 5932 Quail Ave., 79924

  • Coach Archie Duran Elementary School: 5429 Bastille Ave., 79924

  • Fire Station #20: 8301 Edgemere Blvd., 79925

  • Cielo Vista Elementary School: 9000 Basil Court, 79925

  • Edgemere Elementary School: 10300 Edgemere Blvd., 79925

  • Fire Station #19 (replaced Eastwood High School): 2405 McRae Blvd., 79925

  • YISD Central Office: 9600 Sims Drive, 79925

  • Eastwood Heights Elementary School: 10530 Janway Drive, 79925

  • Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center: 3001 Parkwood St., 79925

  • Coach Wally Harley Pk-8 School (replaced Ross Middle School): 6201 Hughey Circle, 79925

  • Bassett Place: 6101 Gateway West Blvd., 79925

  • Western Technical College: 9624 Plaza Circle, 79927

  • El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank: 9541 Plaza Circle, 79927

  • El Paso Community College - Mission Del Paso: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E., 79927

  • H.D. Hilley Elementary School: 693 N. Rio Vista Road 79927

  • Chayo Apodaca Community Center: 341 N. Moon Road, 79927

  • Robert R. Rojas Elementary School: 500 Bauman Drive, 79927

  • Escontrias Elementary School: 205 Buford Road, 79927

  • Campestre Elementary School: 11399 Socorro Road., 79927

  • KEYS Acaedemy: 12380 Pine Springes Drive, 79928

  • Desert Hills Elementary School: 300 N. Kenazo Drive, 79928

  • Desert Wind K-8 School: 100 Colina De Paz Drive, 79928

  • Horizon Heights Elementary School: 13601 Ryderwood Ave., 79928

  • Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School: 13777 Paseo Del Este Blvd., 79928

  • Eastlake High School: 13000 Emerald Pass Ave., 79928

  • Agua Dulce Community Center: 15371 Kentwood Ave. 79928

  • Carroll T. Welch Elementary School: 1`4510 McMahon Ave., 79928

  • Center for Career and Technology Education: 1170 N. Walnut St., 79930

  • Travis Elementary School: 5000 N. Stevens St., 79930

  • Paul C. Moreno Elementary School: 2300 San Diego Ave., 79930

  • Memorial Park Senior Citizen Center: 1800 Byron St., 79930

  • Austin High School: 3500 Memphis Ave., 79930

  • Fire Station #2: 111 E. Borderland Rd., 79932

  • Community Connections Center: 5300 Warriors Drive, 79932

  • Dr. Nixon Elementary School: 11141 Loma Roja Drive, 79934

  • Fred and Maria Loya Family YMCA: 2044 Trawood Drive, 79935

  • Pebble Hills Elementary School: 11145 Edgemere Blvd., 79936

  • El Paso County Eastside Annex: 2350 George Dieter Drive, 79936

  • Hanks High School: 2001 Lee Trevino Drive, 79936

  • Tierra Del Sol Elementary School: 1832 Tommy Aaron Drive, 79936

  • Hanks Middle School (formerly Indian Ridge Middle School): 11201 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79936

  • ESC Region 19 Head Start Multipurpose Center: 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive, 79936

  • Jane Hambric K-8 School: 3535 Nolan Richardson Drive, 79936

  • Bill Sybert K-8 School: 11530 Edgemere Blvd., 79936

  • Benito Martinez Elementary School: 2640 Robert Wynn St., 79936

  • Helen Ball Elementary School: 1950 Firehouse Drive, 79936

  • O'Shea Keleher Elementary School: 1800 Leroy Bonse Drive, 79936

  • Marty Robbins Recreation Center: 11620 Vista Del Sol Drive, 79936

  • Sierra Vista Elementary School: 1501 Bob Hope Drive, 79936

  • Hurshel Antwine Elementary School: 3830 Rich Beem Blvd., 79938

  • Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library: 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79938

  • Lujan-Chavez Elementary School: 2200 Sun Country Drive, 79938

  • Pebble Hills High School: 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79938

  • Red Sands Elementary School: 4250 O'Shea Road, 79938

  • Montana Vista Elementary School: 3550 Mark Jason Drive, 79938

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Super Tuesday voting locations, hours for El Paso County