Where can I vote on Super Tuesday? Here are El Paso County voting locations

Voting for El Paso County starts at 7 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Registered voters can choose any voting location to cast their ballot.

Voting sites, dates, and times are subject to change at any time, according to the El Paso County elections department website.

Following are El Paso voting locations for the Super Tuesday primary.

Anthony City Hall: 401 Wildcat Drive, 79821

El Paso County Northwest Annex: 435 E. Vinton Road, 79821

Canutillo Middle School, 7311 Bosque Road, 79835

Canutillo Elementary School, 651 Canutillo Ave., 79835

Clint ISD Early College Academy: 13100 Alameda Ave., 79836

Rio Valle Woman's Club: 521 Mike Maros St., 79838

Fabens Community Center (replaced Rogelio Sanchez Center): 201 NE Camp St., 79838

City of San Elizario Municipal Court (replaced San Elizario Fire Rescue): 12004 Socorro Road, Suite B, 79849

W.E. Neill Community Center: 19210 Cobb Ave., 79853

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse: 500 E. San Antonio Ave., 79901

South El Paso Senior Citizens Center: 600 S. Ochoa St., 79901

El Paso Community College - Rio Grande Campus: 906 El Paso St., 79902

Fire Station #3: 721 E. Rio Grande Ave., 79902

Lamar Elementary School: 1440 Cliff Drive, 79902

Mesita Elementary School: 3307 N. Stanton St., 79902

El Paso Tennis Club: 2510 N. St. Vrain St., 79902

UTEP - Union Building East: 351 W. University Ave., 79968

Fire Station #7: 3200 Pershing Drive, 79903

Cross of Grace Church: 4700 Leeds Ave., 79903

Sunrise Mountain Elementary School (replaced Magoffin Middle School): 7710 Pandora St., 79904

Nations Tobin Sports Center: 8831 Railroad Drive, 79904

Logan Elementary School: 3200 Ellerthorpe Ave., 79904

Park Elementary School: 3601 Edgar Park Ave., 79904

H.R. Moye Elementary School (replaced Whitaker Elementary School): 4825 Alps Drive, 79904

Bowie High School: 801 S. San Marcial St., 79905

El Paso County Coliseum: 4100 E. Paisano Drive, 79905

San Juan Senior Center (replaced Hawkins Elementary School): 5701 Tamburo Court, 79905

Dr. Josefina Vilamil Tinajero Pk-8 School (replaced Clardy Elementary School): 301 Lisbon St., 79905

Family Youth Services Center (replaced El Paso County Ascarate Annex): 6314 Delta Drive, 79905

Loma Terrace Elementary School: 8200 Ryland Drive, 79907

YWCA - Lower Valley: 115 Davis Drive, 79907

Ysleta Community Learning Center: 121 Padres Drive, 79907

Lancaster Elementary School: 9230 Elgin Drive, 79907

Alicia R. Chacon International School: 920 Burgundy Drive, 79907

Congressman Silvestre and Carolina Reyes School: 7440 Northern Pass Drive, 79911

The Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall): 750 Sunland Park Drive, 79912

Brown Middle School: 7820 Helen of Troy Drive, 79912

Medano Heights: 7801 Medano Drive, 79912

Tippin Elementary School: 6541 Bear Ridge Drive, 79912

Fire Station #27: 6767 Ojo De Agua Drive, 79912

Rosa Guerrero Elementary School: 7530 Lakehurst Road, 79912

YWCA - West: 313 Bartlett Drive, 79912

Carlos Rivera Elementary School: 6445 Escondido Drive, 79912

Western Hills U.M.C. - Stewart Family Life Center A: 524 Thunderbird Drive, 79912

Dr. Green Elementary School: 5430 Buckley Drive, 79912

Putnam Elementary School: 6508 Fiesta Drive, 79912

Polk Elementary School: 940 Belvidere St., 79912

El Paso Community College - Valle Verde: 919 Hunter Drive, 79915

Riverside High School: 301 Midway Drive, 79915

Rio Bravo Middle School (replaced Ysleta Pre-K Center): 525 Greggerson Drive, 79915

Bel Air High School (replace Bel Air Middle School): 731 N. Yarbrough Drive, 79915

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center: 563 N. Carolina Drive, 79915

Transition to Life Career Center: 7988 Alameda Ave., 79915

Westside Community Church (replaced Fire Station #15): 201 E. Sunset Road, 79922

Zach White Elementary School: 4256 Roxbury Drive, 79922

Desertaire Elementary School: 6301 Tiger Eye Drive, 79924

Bowling Family YWCA: 5509 Will Ruth Ave., 79924

Dr. Joseph E. Torres Elementary School (replaced Bradley Elementary School): 10700 Rushing Road, 79924

H.E. Charles Middle School: 4909 Trojan Drive, 79924

Arlington Park Shelter: 10350 Pasadena Circle., 79924

Newman Elementary School: 10275 Alcan St., 79924

Parkland High School: 5932 Quail Ave., 79924

Coach Archie Duran Elementary School: 5429 Bastille Ave., 79924

Fire Station #20: 8301 Edgemere Blvd., 79925

Cielo Vista Elementary School: 9000 Basil Court, 79925

Edgemere Elementary School: 10300 Edgemere Blvd., 79925

Fire Station #19 (replaced Eastwood High School): 2405 McRae Blvd., 79925

YISD Central Office: 9600 Sims Drive, 79925

Eastwood Heights Elementary School: 10530 Janway Drive, 79925

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center: 3001 Parkwood St., 79925

Coach Wally Harley Pk-8 School (replaced Ross Middle School): 6201 Hughey Circle, 79925

Bassett Place: 6101 Gateway West Blvd., 79925

Western Technical College: 9624 Plaza Circle, 79927

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank: 9541 Plaza Circle, 79927

El Paso Community College - Mission Del Paso: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E., 79927

H.D. Hilley Elementary School: 693 N. Rio Vista Road 79927

Chayo Apodaca Community Center: 341 N. Moon Road, 79927

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School: 500 Bauman Drive, 79927

Escontrias Elementary School: 205 Buford Road, 79927

Campestre Elementary School: 11399 Socorro Road., 79927

KEYS Acaedemy: 12380 Pine Springes Drive, 79928

Desert Hills Elementary School: 300 N. Kenazo Drive, 79928

Desert Wind K-8 School: 100 Colina De Paz Drive, 79928

Horizon Heights Elementary School: 13601 Ryderwood Ave., 79928

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School: 13777 Paseo Del Este Blvd., 79928

Eastlake High School: 13000 Emerald Pass Ave., 79928

Agua Dulce Community Center: 15371 Kentwood Ave. 79928

Carroll T. Welch Elementary School: 1`4510 McMahon Ave., 79928

Center for Career and Technology Education: 1170 N. Walnut St., 79930

Travis Elementary School: 5000 N. Stevens St., 79930

Paul C. Moreno Elementary School: 2300 San Diego Ave., 79930

Memorial Park Senior Citizen Center: 1800 Byron St., 79930

Austin High School: 3500 Memphis Ave., 79930

Fire Station #2: 111 E. Borderland Rd., 79932

Community Connections Center: 5300 Warriors Drive, 79932

Dr. Nixon Elementary School: 11141 Loma Roja Drive, 79934

Fred and Maria Loya Family YMCA: 2044 Trawood Drive, 79935

Pebble Hills Elementary School: 11145 Edgemere Blvd., 79936

El Paso County Eastside Annex: 2350 George Dieter Drive, 79936

Hanks High School: 2001 Lee Trevino Drive, 79936

Tierra Del Sol Elementary School: 1832 Tommy Aaron Drive, 79936

Hanks Middle School (formerly Indian Ridge Middle School): 11201 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79936

ESC Region 19 Head Start Multipurpose Center: 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive, 79936

Jane Hambric K-8 School: 3535 Nolan Richardson Drive, 79936

Bill Sybert K-8 School: 11530 Edgemere Blvd., 79936

Benito Martinez Elementary School: 2640 Robert Wynn St., 79936

Helen Ball Elementary School: 1950 Firehouse Drive, 79936

O'Shea Keleher Elementary School: 1800 Leroy Bonse Drive, 79936

Marty Robbins Recreation Center: 11620 Vista Del Sol Drive, 79936

Sierra Vista Elementary School: 1501 Bob Hope Drive, 79936

Hurshel Antwine Elementary School: 3830 Rich Beem Blvd., 79938

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library: 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79938

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School: 2200 Sun Country Drive, 79938

Pebble Hills High School: 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd., 79938

Red Sands Elementary School: 4250 O'Shea Road, 79938

Montana Vista Elementary School: 3550 Mark Jason Drive, 79938

