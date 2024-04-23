Polls open another hour in PA primary; Bucks County election results to come

It's the 2024 Presidential Primary in Pennsylvania and voters still have an hour to head to their polling place or return their mail ballot in time to vote the Republican and Democratic nominees in key federal and statewide races.

If you still haven't cast a ballot for the next Presidential nominee, state Attorney General, Congressional representative or other races, the polls are open until 8 tonight.

Voters in line at their polling place before 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. Do not step out of line if you are waiting to vote at the deadline.

All quiet at the Bristol Township municipal building on PA primary day April 23, 2024. Turnout was light, as usual, but most of those arriving to cast votes were Republicans, poll workers said. There was a contested race for PA's First Congressional seat.

Voters who still haven't returned their mail-in ballots will also have until when the polls close to deliver them. Post marked envelopes recieved after the polls close will not be counted.

Bucks County's Board of Elections has three offices across the region and several public libraries with drop boxes for returning mail ballots open until the return deadline tonight.

The three office locations can be found at the county’s administration building at 55 E. Court St. in Doylestown; an Upper Bucks satellite office at 261 California Road in Quakertown; and a Lower Bucks office at 7321 New Falls Road in Levittown.

A full list of locations and hours can be found on the Board of Elections webpage at www.buckscounty.gov.

As of early Monday morning, about 63,810 Bucks County voters had their mail-in ballot applications approved by the April 16 deadline, but about 27,700 (43%) of those ballots have not been returned as of Monday morning, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Light turnout and blurry ballots: Light turnout, blurry controversy marks PA primary on election day in Bucks County

Turnout appeared to be light at the polls in Bucks County

Voters across Bucks County turned out to polls slowly Tuesday morning as they cast ballots for President, State Attorney General, and their next potential congressman — that last race stirring up controversy early in the primary.

A sample GOP ballot, reportedly made by the Bucks County Republican Committee, blurred the names of unendorsed candidates, including that of congressional candidate Mark Houck, presidential contender Nikki Haley (since withdrawn from the race), and AG candidate Craig Williams, a state representative from Delaware County.

Some voters and volunteers vented frustrations over the choice to blur the names, like Patricia DeBlasio, who said she felt "it's wrong" to not include the names of candidates if they are appearing on the ballot.

"I just think it's wrong. If they got their signatures and they got on the ballot, show their names," DeBlasio said.

The low turnout early in the day was blamed on a mix of more people voting by mail and a lack of contested races to draw voters out during the primary.

The official Bucks County Republican sample ballot for April 23, 2024 shows unendorsed candidate names blurred so voters can’t see them. This caused consternation among pro-life supporters of US Congressional candidate Mark Houck, running against incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick.

Who's on the ballot in PA primary?

Biden and Trump have long been favorited to be the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees, respectively, and both Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick were running unopposed Tuesday.

Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in Bucks County has incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick facing off against fellow Republican Mark Houck, while returning Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz runs unopposed on her party’s ballot.

The race for Pennsylvania’s next Attorney General is contested for both parties, with a five-way split among Democrats. AG Michelle Henry is not running for re-election.

The Democrats have Jack Stollsteimer, of Haverford Township, Delaware County; Eugene DePasquale, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County; Joe Kahn, of Doylestown, Bucks County; Keir Bradford-Grey and Jared Solomon, both of Philadelphia.

Dave Sunday, of Spring Garden Township in York County, and Craig Williams, Concord Township, Delaware County, are running for the Republican nomination.

This is a live blog for Tuesday's primary election coverage, check back for updates and results.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: PA primary election results roll in to Bucks County