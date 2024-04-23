Incumbent Fitzpatrick leads challenger Houck in funding on primary day

Republican voters across Bucks County and eastern Montgomery County will decide Tuesday who will be their party’s nominee for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.

Incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Middletown, Bucks County, is running for his fifth term in office against anti-abortion activist Mark Houck, a first-time political challenger from East Greenville Borough, Montgomery County.

The congressional race is one of only a handul of contested races Republicans and Democrats in Bucks County will get to vote on Tuesday on a ticket with the presidential primary leading the ticket.

A former FBI agent, Fitzpatrick has cast himself as a moderate Republican over the years, with his current campaign promising to bring “independent leadership” to solve issues like opioid and fentanyl overdoses, government spending and healthcare reform.

The Middletown lawmaker has faced a challenger every election since he first ran in 2016, after his brother former Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick died following a second bout with cancer.

Taking an average of 65% of the vote over four past primary races and winning against each Democratic challenge in the following election has made Fitzpatrick a difficult opponent to unseat for both progressive and conservative challengers.

Houck has run on a limited-government platform aimed at “restoring faith, family and freedom” if elected, using his 2022 arrest and later acquittal of charges related to an incident outside a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood as an example of the government persecuting conservative values.

Authorities allege Houck twice shoved a 72-year-old volunteer, once as he was escorting two patients leaving the facility and shoving him again in confrontation that resulted in medical assistance for the volunteer and two charges in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act.

Houck was acquitted by a jury after saying he acted in defense of his 12-year-old son, who Houck said was being followed and shouted obscenities at by the volunteer escort.

The story of Houck’s arrest, which included claims that a “heavily armed” “SWAT team” nearly broke his door down and five agents pointed guns at his head, have been refuted by federal officials and a pivotal reason behind his choice to run.

Whomever wins Tuesday will go on to face Democrat Ashely Ehasz, an Army veteran and combat pilot from Bensalem who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary and who also ran against Fitzpatrick in 2022.

Fitzpatrick has commanding funding lead

While Republican strategist Sam Chen, of Allentown-based communications firm the Liddle Group, said he doesn’t believe money can buy elections, Houck’s funding numbers don’t bode compared to Fitzpatrick’s.

Fitzpatrick’s campaign has held a commanding lead out of any candidate running for the district, with over $4.18 million raised and almost $2 million spent this campaign cycle.

Almost 30% of Fitzpatrick’s spending since January, or $374,250, has been for “strategic campaign consulting” and another $342,820 has been used for “advertising,” according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

Houck has raised about $156,265 and spent just $145,185 to have about a little over $11,000 cash-on-hand to continue his run for office if he wins on Tuesday.

Houck has spent about $15,709 on consulting this year, with about as much used for “printing” and “rent,” according to the campaign finance data. Houck has spent less than $7,000 on “radio ads” and direct mailers this year.

“At the end of the day, money doesn’t buy elections, but you still need money to get your message out there,” Chen said.

While Chen noted that Houck’s political origin story revolving around a hot button issue like abortion might make him a bigger primary threat to Fitzpatrick compared to previous races, but Tuesday’s outcome might depend on how effectively Houck has connected with Bucks County’s GOP.

“It would have been a better thing if he had more money, but I just don't know if that little bit of cash is going to help him much with that story. That gives him a built-in advantage, I just don't know if he's taking advantage of it,” Chen said.

