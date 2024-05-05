New poll uncovers what nearly 70% of Americans believe the US should do immediately to curb rising temperatures: 'There's a sense of urgency'

A new CBS News and YouGov poll shows a strong majority of Americans support taking steps to combat the causes behind increasing global temperatures, and many want action to start immediately.

The results reflect a nation increasingly aware of the impacts of a changing climate on their lives and communities.

The survey of over 2,200 U.S. adults, conducted April 16-19, found that 52% think we need to address climate change "right now," with another 17% saying we should act "in the next few years."

Just 20% said we should not address climate change at all.

Having personally experienced extreme weather seems to be a major factor behind the growing urgency. Half of Americans say their area has seen more extreme weather recently. Among that group, 69% believe we need to tackle climate change immediately within the next few years, compared to just 34% of those who haven't experienced unusual weather.

There's a generational divide on the issue, as well. Americans under 45, who learned about climate change in school, are especially likely to favor climate action — 76% of those 18-29 and 79% of those 30-44 support the U.S. taking steps to reduce climate change.

Among those 65 and older, 58% are in favor.

Political affiliation also plays a role, with 74% of Democrats and only 29% of Republicans believing we need to act now. However, ideology seems to matter more than party labels alone. Even among Republicans, 61% of those under 45 favor climate action, and 56% of moderate Republicans think we should address it immediately.

"There's a sense of urgency from many in the public, too," CBS News said of its results. "A large majority think it needs to be addressed at least in the next few years, including half who think it needs to be addressed right now.

"There's the sense that we should address climate change, and there's also some belief that we can."

With the impacts of climate change becoming increasingly noticeable in communities nationwide, Americans are looking for solutions they can implement in their own lives to save money while helping the environment. The shifting tides of public opinion suggest the nation may be ready to unite behind climate action.

