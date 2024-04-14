Poll: More Florida Republicans view DeSantis favorably than Trump

The contentious 2024 presidential primary contest between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump didn’t sour Republicans on the governor in the state both men call home.

In fact, more Florida Republicans view DeSantis favorably than Trump, and the governor also has a higher overall favorability rating, according to a new survey.

The USA TODAY/Ipsos poll found that 90% of Florida Republicans view DeSantis favorably, compared with 80% for Trump. Among all Floridians 18 and older, DeSantis is viewed favorably by 47% and Trump 42%.

Both Republicans fared better than President Joe Biden, who is viewed favorably by 34% of Floridians.

The survey found Trump leading Biden in Florida by eight percentage points, which is not surprising in a state that increasingly has trended red. DeSantis coasted to reelection in 2022 by 19 percentage points.

That DeSantis is more popular than Trump in their home state after being thrashed by the former president is notable, though.

Ron DeSantis campaigning in South Carolina on Jan. 16, 2024. DeSantis dropped out of the presidential primary shortly after losing the Iowa Caucus, but a new poll shows he still has a high favorability rating in Florida among Republicans.

Trump disparaged the governor as “DeSanctimonious” and mocked him relentlessly for months. DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race shortly after a distant second place finish to Trump in the Iowa Caucus and well before Florida’s March 19 primary that Trump won handily over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Polls showed DeSantis poised to lose badly to Trump in Florida, noted University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett. So while DeSantis may have broader appeal, Trump still has the hearts of many Florida Republicans.

“This suggests that while DeSantis popularity among Florida Republicans is wider than Trump, Trump's support is deeper than DeSantis,” Jewett said.

Still, DeSantis doesn’t appear to have permanently damaged himself within the GOP by running against Trump. That’s despite Trump saying his MAGA base had turned on the governor for his perceived disloyalty.

“MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again,” Trump posted on Truth Social last year.

Hard right governing could be a challenge for DeSantis in 2028

The new survey indicates Trump’s voters aren't as angry about DeSantis challenging him as the former president.

“It sort of feels like the Republican electorate is sort of let bygones be bygones,” said Ipsos pollster Chris Jackson, who noted that 87% of respondents who are voting for Trump still have a favorable view of DeSantis.

DeSantis campaigned to the right of Trump, assiduously courting base conservatives. His attacks on Trump were typically limited to policy issues, or arguments about electability, and not harsh personal criticism.

That might have limited his effectiveness in the Republican presidential primary, "but in the longer run he did not alienate most Florida Republicans,” Jewett said.

"DeSantis clearly has not harmed himself permanently among Florida Republicans by challenging Trump," Jewett said. "Most GOP voters did not want DeSantis to run right now, but they still like him and apparently are not holding it against him."

However, Jackson noted that just 15% of Florida Democrats and 39% of independents view DeSantis favorably after years of hard right governing and campaigning. That could be a problem for the term-limited Florida governor should he make it to a future general election for president.

“It does sort of illustrate the challenges with MAGA republicanism," Jackson said. "You can be extremely popular with the base but it risks alienating everyone not part of that MAGA base and it looks like that’s something DeSantis has done to himself."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to an audience about preventing retail theft and he signs a Retail Theft Bill into law on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from inside a Walgreens store at the intersection of Southeast Cove Road at U.S. 1 in Stuart.

DeSantis rocketed to national prominence as governor with an aggressive conservative agenda, including legislation targeting how racial issues are taught in schools and a bill limiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. The later measure prompted a high-profile fight with Disney.

Since losing to Trump, DeSantis has remained active, traveling the state to promote tough-on-crime legislation and other bills. He is viewed as a potential candidate for president in 2028.

The USA TODAY/Ipsos survey of 1,014 Floridians 18 and older was conducted April 5-7. It has 4.1 point margin of error, and 6.4 points for Republicans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primary feud with Trump didn't damage DeSantis in Florida, poll finds