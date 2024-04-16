Polk County jury delivers verdict in puzzling death of Des Moines architect Kirk Blunck

The man charged with killing a prominent Des Moines architect more than eight years ago has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Kirk Blunck, 62, was found in January 2016 with severe injuries at the bottom of a stairwell in the Teachout Building, where he had an office. After he died, an autopsy determined the fatal injuries were sustained in a fall.

Zachary Gaskill, 33, was quickly identified as the main suspect in Blunck's death. He was interviewed by police as a potential witness after surveillance images showed him in the area near the time Blunck was injured and told investigators he'd run into Blunck while searching for a bathroom and that Blunck had attacked him.

Blunck's family had sued Gaskill previously for wrongful death, accusing Gaskill of attacking Blunck and causing his fall. A judge awarded them $6.25 million in 2018.

In 2022, prosecutors brought their own case, charging Gaskill with second-degree murder. Des Moines police said at the time that an ongoing investigation had turned up new facts supporting charges.

Inconsistent stories about how fight began

The case went to trial last week, and jurors heard testimony from friends who were with Gaskill that day in the Up-Down bar in the basement of the Teachout building.

They also heard from several ex-girlfriends who testified Gaskill had given them unprompted, and at times inconsistent, stories in which Blunck allegedly accused Gaskill of trying to break through a locked door on the sixth floor, or attacked him with a knife.

In one instance, Gaskill reportedly claimed Blunck had been touching women inappropriately, and that Gaskill had been the one to initiate the confrontation.

Because Gaskill had suggested Blunck was the aggressor, prosecutors also called several witnesses to testify to Blunck's character, all of whom described him as calm, positive and never prone to temper or violence. Leslie Nesbit, a current prosecutor who worked at a bar Blunck owned while in law school, said she saw him there the afternoon he was killed and that, despite having several drinks, he seemed fully physically and mentally in control when he left.

"I just can’t say I ever saw Kirk act in the way I saw other bar patrons do when ordering drinks, slurring their words, falling down, any of that," she said.

Defense focuses on victim's possible inebriation

Gaskill's lawyers throughout the trial focused on the four whiskeys Blunck reportedly consumed before encountering Gaskill.

In his closing argument, attorney Michael Adams argued Blunck's friends and family had every reason, after his death, to overstate his ability to hold his alcohol, and there was no evidence Gaskill intended to kill Blunck, as required for a murder conviction.

The jury heard closing arguments Friday morning and returned their verdict that afternoon for the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor carrying up to two years in prison or, potentially, probation.

In a statement through their attorney Grant Woodard, Blunck's family thanked investigators and prosecutors for securing a conviction.

"While we are disappointed with the verdict, we are glad that everyone will know that (Gaskill) is responsible for Kirk Blunck’s death," they said. "There is not a day that goes by that we do not miss him."

A major voice in updating historic buildings

As a developer and architect, Blunck was a major player in the decades before his death in the economic development of the East Village.

He specialized in renovating historic buildings, and his firm worked on 13 projects in the East Village, including the Teachout Building, which he owned, as well as the Crane Artist Lofts on the west side of downtown and other projects in Sherman Hill and at the Des Moines Art Center.

Several of those projects later ran into problems, including a Sherman Hill apartment building ordered vacated because of code violations.

Gaskill is scheduled for sentencing June 6.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Zachary Gaskill convicted of manslaughter in Kirk Blunck's death