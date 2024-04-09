Trial begins for man accused of killing Des Moines architect Kirk Blunck in 2016

Family and friends of Kirk Blunck, a prominent Des Moines architect who died after being found severely injured at the bottom of a staircase in 2016, filled one side of a Polk County courtroom Tuesday to hear opening statements in the trial of the man accused of killing him.

Zachary Allen Gaskill, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Blunck in December 2022, nearly seven years later. Blunck specialized in renovating historic buildings and helped pioneer efforts to revitalize the East Village and Sherman Hill.

Prosecutor Monty Platz said in his opening statement that Gaskill caused Blunck to fall down the stairs of the Teachout Building, 500 E. Locust St., which he renovated and where he had an office, which caused the injuries that killed him. Gaskill's attorney, Mike Adams, meanwhile, asserts Blunck may have been drunk during the encounter, claiming he drank at least drank four glasses of whiskey prior to the incident.

Shortly before Blunck died, Gaskill allegedly attempted to enter a locked room on the sixth floor of the building to which he did not have access, Platz said in opening statements. He allegedly made contact with Blunck at 4:11 p.m., shortly before the victim texted his wife “911."

Blunck died from what the Polk County Medical Examiner ruled to be blunt force trauma due to a fall from height. He was found by a Bernie Sanders campaign worker who was in the building when the incident happened, Platz said. The witness had heard a scream and went downstairs to find Blunck.

The worker told police that Gaskill passed them in the hallway and claimed Blunck assaulted him, gave a false name and fled the scene with a woman tugging at his arm. Adams said Gaskill admits that he gave a false name to the witness because he was on probation and didn't want to get in trouble with police for drinking.

Gaskill originally told police he entered the sixth floor of the Teachout Building to use the restroom after he could not find one in the Up-Down bar, which is in the basement. He claimed he ran into Blunck behind a locked door on the sixth floor, which led to a verbal exchange in which Blunck accused Gaskill of trying to break into the room.

Platz alleges Gaskill told different accounts of the story, one being that Blunck charged him with a knife, causing Gaskill to throw him over the railing of the stairs. He asserted that family and friends said Blunck was a peaceful man who never sought out a fight or an argument with anyone.

During his opening statements, Platz also showed transcripts of a phone call between Gaskill and his mother while he was in jail.

“I won't lie, it was pretty intimidating being in a room with the family when you killed their dad,” Gaskill said in the transcript shown to the jury on a video screen. “It sucked being there, like I killed your dad, you guys want to kill me, I totally understand.”

Jury selection started Monday. The trial is expected to last five to seven days.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trial begins for man accused of killing Des Moines architect Kirk Blunck