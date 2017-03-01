New Policy To Safeguard Victims Of Crimes By Immigrants

In his first joint address to Congress, President Donald Trump called for the creation of an office, called VOICE, to support victims of crimes by undocumented immigrants.

In his first joint address Tuesday night to the Congress in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump called for the creation of an office to support victims of crimes by undocumented immigrants. The office would be called "VOICE," which stands for Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement.

"I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called VOICE –- Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests," he said.

During his speech, Trump highlighted the plight of family members of four Americans, who were killed by undocumented immigrants. Trump met them in the Oval Office before his address.

Jamiel Shaw Sr.'s son was murdered by an undocumented immigrant gang member in Los Angeles in 2008. "Jamiel Shaw Jr. was an incredible young man, with unlimited potential who was getting ready to go to college where he would have excelled as a great quarterback. But he never got the chance. His father, who is in the audience tonight, has become a good friend of mine," Trump said.

Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis were killed in the line of duty in 2014. Their wives, Jessica Davis, Susan Oliver and her daughter Jenna were also guests in the presidential box in the House chamber. "To Jamiel, Jenna, Susan and Jessica: I want you to know -- we will never stop fighting for justice. Your loved ones will never be forgotten, we will always honor their memory," Trump said, in an emotional appeal to the audience as he attempts to gain support for stricter border-control measures.

John Kelly, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, mentioned about VOICE last week when the DHS rolled out new enforcement guidelines for the executive order signed by Trump late January.

"Criminal aliens routinely victimize Americans and other legal residents. Often, these victims are not provided adequate information about the offender, the offender's immigration status, or any enforcement action taken by ICE against the offender. Efforts by ICE to engage these victims have been hampered by prior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy extending certain Privacy Act protections to persons other than U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, leaving victims feeling marginalized and without a voice. Accordingly, I am establishing the Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office within the Office of the Director of ICE," the DHS document read.

During his speech, Trump also talked about his new education policy, the wall along the Mexican border, health care and everything the government has done so far and its future plans on key issues concerning the country.

