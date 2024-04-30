Police won't rule out second shooter in standoff that killed 4 law officers

TechCrunch

Tesla has gutted its charging team in a new round of layoffs, despite recently winning over major automakers like Ford and General Motors and making its connector the defacto standard in North America. CEO Elon Musk announced the new layoffs in an overnight email to executives, first reported by The Information, in which he said he wants leaders to be "absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction," as he ordered them to cut more employees who "don’t obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test" or resign. Senior director of EV charging Rebecca Tinucci and head of new vehicles Daniel Ho are out, according to The Information.