Police: Woman charged in group attack of New London girl is suspected crack dealer

May 10—One of the two relatives charged with orchestrating and participating in the beating of a 13-year-old girl in New London last week is also a suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl dealer, police said.

Keosha Muriel, 29, who is the aunt of a New London middle school student beaten and humiliated during an attack in New London on April 29, was charged by a warrant held by West Haven police a day after facing felony charges associated with the attack in New London, court records show.

Muriel, with a last known address in New Haven, was charged by West Haven police with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics. Her arrest came as part of an investigation in June 2023 by that department's Street Crime unit into the sale of crack cocaine and fentanyl from a West Haven apartment.

Police said Keosha Muriel, Ajiana Jada Muriel and an unnamed man sold both crack and fentanyl numerous times from the West Haven apartment and other locations, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case. Police used a "cooperating witness" on June 23, 2023, to purchase crack cocaine from Keosha Muriel while she was under surveillance.

Muriel and her sister Idinah Muriel, who is the mother of the New London victim and charged with orchestrating that attack, are both now out of prison but barred from any contact with the victim.

Keosha Muriel posted a $100,000 bond on Friday in New London Superior Court and was released with a protective order in place and under a strict set of conditions that includes GPS monitoring and supervision by the Office of Adult Probation. Idinah Muriel, 32, of New London, posted her $100,000 bond earlier this week and is out under similar court orders. She is free on a $10,000 in the drug-related case.

Police said Idinah Muriel paid $50 to a group of 10 juveniles to beat and humiliate the victim on April 29 in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts at 413 Colman St. The victim was whipped with a phone charging cord, chased, choked, spit on and held on the ground, police said. The incident was payback for the victim being disrespectful to her mother, Idinah Muriel told police, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Police said Keosha Muriel participated in the attack and in one video viewed by police can be seen attacking the victim and directing one of the juveniles to rip the ponytail out of the victim's head, police reports show.

Students brought the videos of the assault, which had been circulating on social media, to the attention of staff at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School on May 6. Alicia Ross, the school's assistant principal, contacted police.

"(The victim) was reluctant to talk to me initially because she stated her mom would just spin the story like she has in the past and she thought she would get in trouble," New London Police Officer Daquan Stuckey said in the affidavit for the arrest warrant. "I explained to her that I saw the video and what she went through was not normal for a kid."

The victim, during her interview with police, also claimed that her mother "takes her clothes and shoes away when she feels she is being disrespectful."

"DCF attempted to make contact with the juvenile victim's father, who stated he was not a resource for her," the affidavit states.

At her arraignment in court on Monday, New London Superior Court Judge Patrick Caruso ordered Idinah Muriel held with a medical watch because of her pregnancy and high blood pressure and on a mental health watch for reported post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, bipolar and panic disorder, records show.

Department of Children and Families Commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly, in a statement, said DCF is conducting a joint investigation with New London police "into these extremely disturbing and violent allegations."

The victim was placed into the custody of DCF immediately after the arrests.

"The child is safe and is receiving appropriate trauma-informed supports within the community to assist with the emotional healing process," Hill-Lilly said in the statement on Thursday.

The Muriel sisters were among 12 arrested in connection with the incident on various charges ranging from felony cruelty to person and third-degree assault to fourth-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint. The 10 juveniles were referred to juvenile court.

New London School Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie said school officials followed all policies and procedures in reporting the assault when it came to their attention. She credited New London police, other area police departments that aided the investigation and DCF, who RItchie said "immediately supported the victim and situation."

"Bennie Dover Jackson (BDJ) has a very supportive community and strong partnership with NLPD," Ritchie said. "They continually address and support all students. Students did the right thing bringing this video forward and in doing so, modeled their strong relationships with several trusted adults at the middle school."

Hill-Lilly, in her statement, said "all members of our community ― professionals, family members, friends and concerned citizens ― are encouraged to remain diligent in their efforts to protect children."

A reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.

g.smith@theday.com