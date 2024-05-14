Police warn Sacramento State campus community about sexual battery incident in Hornet Tunnel

Police officials warned the Sacramento State community about a suspect who reportedly groped someone last week near a campus entrance and has been seen there again since then.

The sexual battery incident, which occurred about 9:20 p.m. May 8, was reported to authorities Monday, the Sacramento State Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in social media posts.

The incident occurred in the Hornet Tunnel, a walkway and Sacramento State entrance on the west side of campus. Police said the suspect approached another person in Hornet Tunnel and groped that person’s buttock.

The suspect believed to have committed the sexual battery last week has been spotted loitering in the tunnel since the incident, campus police said.

Police described the suspect standing about 5-foot-9, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded-sweatshirt with “I am Black History” in white lettering on the front and light-colored pants. The Police Department also released a photo of the suspect believed to have committed the alleged groping.

Investigators asked anyone with information about last week’s sexual battery incident or similar incidents to call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.

Timely Warning Notification. May 14, 2024 pic.twitter.com/f5NsbwFord — Sac State PD (@sacstatepolice) May 14, 2024