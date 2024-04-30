Police say tractor-trailer collided head-on with car on Route 20 in Sudbury

SUDBURY — Authorities on Tuesday afternoon were at the scene of a serious crash on Boston Post Road (Route 20) near its intersection with Wayside Inn Road.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

In a press release, authorities said it appears a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Boston Post Road when it crashed head-on into a sedan traveling east on the same roadway.

The road remained closed as of 1:30 p.m.

The crash is near the same location as that of a three-vehicle crash that occurred April 2, according to Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix.

In that crash, authorities said a car driven by a Framingham man crashed head-on into a truck carrying a trash compactor. The truck then struck a third vehicle, authorities said. All three drivers involved were injured, the Framingham man most seriously, authorities said.

Nix referred further comment about Tuesday's crash to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Tuesday's crash is being investigated by the DA's office, the Sudbury Police and Fire departments and the Massachusetts State Police's collision reconstruction unit.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Tractor-trailer collides head-on with car on Route 20 in Sudbury