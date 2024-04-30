Police Swarm Pro-Palestine Encampment at California State Polytechnic

Police officers swarmed the pro-Palestine encampment on the California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt campus in Arcata, California, on Tuesday, April 30, footage shows.

Footage posted to X by photojournalist Brendan Gutenschwager shows several police officers advancing toward the campus, as protesters can be heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine.”

The university told a local news outlet that officers began clearing out two halls where protesters were gathered at around 2:30 am on Tuesday morning, and that 35 people were arrested.

The Humboldt campus remains closed for the rest of the spring semester due to the protests. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

