Police standoff on 91 Freeway in Orange County forces lane closures in both directions

All lanes of the 91 Freeway were closed in both directions near Anaheim Hills on Friday morning due to a police standoff.

KTLA’s Mike Case reported from Sky5 that a suspect, thought to be armed and dangerous, was pursued by officers from the Corona Police Department after a domestic pursuit. The suspect then engaged in a standoff with officers from Corona and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Anaheim police confirmed that a man was barricaded inside of the blue sedan in the westbound lanes, and it was assisting Corona PD and the California Highway Patrol.

91 Freeway Standoff

Caltrans District 12 said on X, formerly Twitter, that the westbound side was shutdown at Imperial Highway. The eastbound lanes were closed at Lakeview Avenue. Traffic was backed up for miles on both sides as of 10:31 a.m.

The CHP said they were alerted to the barricaded suspect at 8:20 a.m. The scene remained active as of 10:30 a.m.

No other details, including whether there were any injuries, were immediately made available. There were no reports of shots fired.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

