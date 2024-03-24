Police: Small dog locked in a crate, abandoned at Ohio park

Police are investigating after a small dog was reportedly locked in a crate and abandoned at an Ohio park.

Willowick Police said around 8 p.m. Tuesday night someone abandoned the dog in a portable carrier in the parking lot of Dudley Park.

“Somebody drove up the driveway here, pulled up to where our cars are right here, dropped off a dog in a crate, looped around, and left the parking lot,” Chief Rob Daubenmire told WOIO.

The dog has since been moved to the Lake County Animal Shelter, the police department said.

“We are looking at our park cameras and ring cameras in the area to hopefully identify the person who dropped off the dog,” Chief Daubenmire told WOIO.

Abandoning animals in the state of Ohio is a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Anyone with any information on a vehicle or the person who left the dog is asked to contact Det. Spakes at 440-585-1234.

** Update** The dog has been moved to the Lake County Animal Shelter at this time. If anyone has any information on a... Posted by Willowick Police Department on Tuesday, March 19, 2024