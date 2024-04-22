Police shooting at Walmart leaves South Carolina man dead, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Sunday during a shooting that involved police at a Walmart, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Shawn Elrod, a 33-year-old Easley resident, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Police told WYFF that no officers were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The shooting happened after 7 p.m. inside the Walmart at 115 Rolling Hills Circle, according to the Easley Police Department.

Officers were responding to a call about a person causing a disturbance inside the Walmart, and learned that the suspect was armed, police said. Further information about the initial disturbance was not available, and there was no word about what kind of weapon the person possessed.

At the scene, officers located the person and although they tried to calm the situation, at least one officer fired their gun, according to police.

Police said they asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to respond to the Walmart and lead the investigation into the shooting. The coroner’s office said it’s also continuing to investigate Elrod’s death.