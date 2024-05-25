Police seeking help identifying person of interest in Laundry Mat incident

Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in an incident that occurred in a Laundry Mat in Celina.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 18 at Plaza Laundry Mat on North Main Street in Celina, according to a Facebook Post from Celina Police Department.

Police are asking for any information regarding the identity of a man or vehicle of interest, or any information regarding the incident itself.

If you have any information, contact the Celina Police Department at 419-586-2345 and ask to speak with Detective Poppe.

Photo courtesy of Celina Police Department on Facebook.