Police seek help locating missing Midvale girl

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Department is asking for help locating a missing girl out of Midvale.

Aaliyah Rose Cabrera-Utai, 13, is 5’3″ and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. wearing tan pants, a baggy white shirt, and black converse, with a brown shoulder bag.

Courtesy Unified Police Department

Police said Aaliyah is also known to take the TRAX.

If you find her or have information on her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 801-840-4000.

