Police seek help locating missing Midvale girl
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Department is asking for help locating a missing girl out of Midvale.
Aaliyah Rose Cabrera-Utai, 13, is 5’3″ and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
She was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. wearing tan pants, a baggy white shirt, and black converse, with a brown shoulder bag.
Police said Aaliyah is also known to take the TRAX.
If you find her or have information on her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 801-840-4000.
