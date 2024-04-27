Police searching for vehicle that struck a 10-year-old on a bicycle in Reading

Police are searching for a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old on a bicycle in Reading on Friday night.

According to to police the hit-and-run happened around 7:19 p.m at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.

The child’s injuries were minor, but the vehicle fled north on High Street.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevy SUV. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any video footage of the area, is asked to contact Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW