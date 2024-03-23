Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man on I-20 ramp in Atlanta
A man has been hospitalized after officials say he was shot on an interstate exit ramp in Atlanta.
Atlanta police said on Friday at 12:53 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot in the area of Interstate 20 Westbound Ramp SW and Pryor Street SW.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was not released.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, the suspect ran from the scene after the shooting.
No one is in custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
