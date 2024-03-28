Police searching for suspect after 1 hurt in Tigerland bar parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a January incident at Mike’s in Tigerland.

The suspect, who police believe is a male with tattoos on both arms, allegedly struck a victim in the face while in the parking lot of Mike’s in Tigerland on Jan. 27. The victim was seriously injured.

Investigators said they were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored high-lifted truck.

Photos of the suspect can be found here.

Police are also investigating a separate fight at Fred’s Bar and Grill after a man died due to head trauma on March 23.

If anyone has information that could help police, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or make an anonymous tip online.

