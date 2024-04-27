Police searching for armed man near Uniontown Community Park, ask residents to stay inside

The Uniontown Police Department is asking people in the area of Uniontown Community park, located at 3696 Apollo St NW, to stay in their homes with the doors locked as they search for an armed man in the area.

Summit County SWAT and Uniontown police officers said around 12:30 p.m. Saturday that they are attempting to locate an armed white male in a dark hoodie and mask.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the man was on foot on Raber Road before going to the park.

In the post's comment section, the department said the man threatened someone, which is why officers are trying to detain him.

This is a developing story and will be updated

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Uniontown police and Summit County SWAT searching for armed man