Police searching for 2 suspects accused of taking victim’s wallet, phone, BMW in armed robbery

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an armed robbery involving a firearm.

Detectives are investigating after two people are accused of robbing a victim in the area of Cedar Street and Columbus Ave in Roxbury, stealing their wallet, iPhone, and a Silver E-Class Mercedes Benz, which they were borrowing from a friend.

Police say the suspects were carrying a firearm but did not specify details.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. If you have any information, please contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members willing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). T

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

