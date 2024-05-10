Shelby Police have charged two teenagers in the Monday shooting death of a Shelby woman.

Capt. Seth Treadway said two 15-year-olds were served and are in custody and both have been charged with murder.

Monday evening at 7:45 p.m., Shelby Police responded to a call on Live Oak Street and found 62-year-old Sarah Chambers lying outside her house with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Chambers, 62, had been in her yard when an altercation took place nearby, and she was struck by a bullet, according to the release. Police said she was not involved in the incident, but was an innocent bystander.

Treadway said names will not be released, and it is still an ongoing investigation with the possibility of more charges to follow.

Treadway said both juveniles were from Cleveland County but neither lived at the location where the shooting took place.

Reporter Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitze@gannett.com.

Crime scene

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Police said two teens charged in fatal shooting