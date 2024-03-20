Police responding after student stabbed at Sprayberry High School in Marietta

There are several police officers responding to Sprayberry High School after a student stabbed another student on Wednesday.

The suspect fled the campus after the stabbing. The victim was treated at the scene. Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim or said what led up to the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GDOT cameras show at least three police cars in front of the school.

Parents got a notification that the school was on lockdown.

School officials said the suspect has been taken into custody.

“Earlier today, a student used a knife to injure another student. The victim has been treated for their injuries. The campus is secure, and thanks to the quick response of police the suspect is in custody,” a school spokesperson said.

We have a photographer and a reporter headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News.