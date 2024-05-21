Police responded a Richmond house for a water leak. Then they found blood on the walls.

Police responded to 25 1/2 N 16th St. Sunday morning for a water leak. A neighbor who declined to be identified said that police are investigating the scene as a possible homicide.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A phone call from a property manager to Richmond police last weekend about a major water leak resulted in a discovery at the house that has potential to be much more sinister.

According to a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, officers were called to 25 1/2 N 16th St. for a water leak that the neighbor said they were told by a plumber amounted to about 2,500 gallons.

The house is split into two residences, with one apartment on the main floor of the house and the other upstairs. It was the upstairs apartment police were called about.

Once there, police apparently discovered blood in the apartment, including splatter marks on the wall as well as a drag mark, the neighbor said.

"They just thought someone was killed upstairs," the neighbor said. "There was enough blood for it to be considered a homicide because of the amount of blood. They said it was the same type of blood and a bullet went through the floor, hit the waterline and flooded the house out."

The neighbor said the property manager made the discovery, who they said came to the house to "do some things" before finding the blood and calling police.

Despite rumors that a body was found, the neighbor said that was untrue but said investigators are looking for one.

According to Beacon, a public resource for house ownership, the property is owned by Mont Blanc Enterprises LLC, a company based out of Pennsylvania but has a registered agent based in Indianapolis.

Mont Blanc Enterprises LLC has owned the property since Oct. 11, 2022, purchasing it from King Real Estate LLC. The last private ownership of the property was by Jesse King, who sold it on March 26, 2021.

The neighbor said people had been squatting at the house all of 2023 before being evicted.

"That's why she fixed up the windows in it and they started boarding it up, because that's how they were getting in," the neighbor said. "I'm not 100% but I'm almost for sure they don't own it anymore."

According to multiple neighbors, between five to 30 Richmond Police Department officers and Wayne County Sheriff's Department deputies were at the property through Sunday morning before the crime scene tape was removed at around 4 p.m.

Officials have not released any information about the investigation. Richmond Chief of Police Kyle Weatherly did not respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

