Police respond to Newport on the Levee

A shooting was reported on Saturday evening at Newport on the Levee.

Police officers are at Newport on the Levee on Saturday evening after reports of a shooting.

People at the Levee said the commotion started just before 7:30 p.m. By around 8 p.m., police from at least four different agencies had part of the Levee closed off by the Bistro Italia restaurant. At the time, Campbell County police dispatchers said it was an active situation and did not provide any other details.

Officers from Newport, Southgate, Campbell County and Kentucky State Police are at the Levee. A crime scene unit van is also on the premises.

While a witness reported seeing an injured person being taken away on a stretcher, police have not said that a shooting occurred or that there are any victims or suspects.

Gavin Vires was with his parents and sister watching a live band play near the Newport Aquarium when a flood of people ran into the area from the direction of the Cold Stone Creamery. His sister and mother said they heard gunshots.

He said they didn’t wait to see what was going on – they just joined the group and rushed to the walkway near the Ohio River, where Brothers Bar & Grill and the Beeline cocktail bar have outdoor seating.

There they met another group of people running, about 50-100, and funneled into the bar.

“They had bouncers at the door just hoarding people inside,” he said. The bouncers locked the doors and rolled down a garage door-style window opening.

He lost track of his parents and sister Chelsea Vires, 28, so he joined a group in the corner. People were “piled and leaning down together.” Others peeked out windows to find out what was happening. Slowly, word started to spread that it was safe to come out, Vires said.

"Honestly, the scariest part to me was just seeing the crowd … almost trampling each other,” he said.

Sarah Dickerson, 25, of Oakley was eating dinner outside at Beeline around 7:20 p.m. when people started running past the restaurant, first in one direction and then both directions.

Then the bouncers at Beeline came out of the restaurant and said: “Active shooter. Everyone inside.”

Dickerson and her friend were rushed into a utility closet with about 10 other people. They focused on comforting a child who, they quickly learned, had been separated from his grandparents. “He was sobbing,” she said. “He had just gotten his face painted.”

Other people in the closet were texting people on the outside. About six or seven minutes later, a knock came at the door. “All clear,” the voice said.

Dickerson said she saw one male bleeding near Tom and Chee and that he was later taken away on a stretcher. She said two other people appeared to be wounded but were able to walk away.

Dickerson and her friend helped the child find his grandparents. It was an emotional reunion filled with tears and hugs, she said.

At 8:30 p.m., she said the scene was still taped off. White sheets were lying on the ground, which she said appeared to be covering blood, and multiple police officers were present.

This breaking news report will be updated.

