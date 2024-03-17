Newport on the Levee shooting: Three juveniles injured

Three juveniles were shot at Newport on the Levee on Saturday evening, according to Newport police.

All three sustained injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Two were taken to Children's Hospital Medical Center and one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. They also have not released any suspect information.

Newport police officers were at the Levee and heard shots fired just after 7:20 p.m., according to a statement issued by the department early Sunday.

"Detectives are investigating and believe this is an isolated incident and not a random attack," the news release states. "Police do not believe the public is in danger because the shooter and the victims likely knew one another."

The shooting caused panic and commotion among the crowds gathered at restaurants and bars on a warm spring Saturday evening.

Two people who were at the Levee described crowds running to seek shelter. Both went into the Beeline cocktail bar with others and sheltered there until the all-clear was given.

Police from at least four different agencies were investigating after the shooting and the commotion that followed.

Gary Vires, who was listening to a band perform near the Newport Aquarium with his family saw a flood of people running into the area. His mother and sister heard gunshots. They joined the group of fleeing people and rushed to the walkway near the Ohio River, where Brothers Bar & Grill and the Beeline cocktail bar have outdoor seating. There they met another group of people running, about 50-100, and funneled into the bar.

A shooting was reported on Saturday evening at Newport on the Levee.

“They had bouncers at the door just herding people inside,” he said. The bouncers locked the doors and rolled down a garage door-style window opening.

Sarah Dickerson, 25, of Oakley, was eating dinner outside at Beeline around 7:20 p.m. when people started running past the restaurant.

The bouncers at Beeline came out of the restaurant and said: “Active shooter. Everyone inside.”

Dickerson and her friend were rushed into a utility closet with about 10 other people. They focused on comforting a child who, they quickly learned, had been separated from his grandparents. “He was sobbing,” she said. “He had just gotten his face painted.”

Other people in the closet were texting people on the outside. About six or seven minutes later, a knock came at the door. “All clear,” the voice said.

Dickerson said she saw one male bleeding near Tom and Chee and that he was later taken away on a stretcher. She said two other people appeared to be wounded but were able to walk away.

Dickerson and her friend helped the child find his grandparents. It was an emotional reunion filled with tears and hugs, she said.

At 8:30 p.m., she said the scene was still taped off. White sheets were lying on the ground, which she said appeared to be covering blood, and multiple police officers were present.

By 9:40 p.m., the Beeline had resumed service and people were gathered around talking and laughing. A sign on the door of Brothers Bar & Grill stated the restaurant was closed due to "Unforeseen circumstances."

A sign on the door of Brothers Bar & Grill at Newport on the Levee states the restaurant was closed for "unforeseen circumstances" on Saturday night.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622 and ask to speak to a detective. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 859-261-8477 (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Newport on the Levee shooting: Three juveniles injured